Indore: Cops check facilities, security at hotel 

Pravasi Bhartiya Sammelan and Global Investor Summit

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, December 06, 2022, 12:12 AM IST
FP Photo
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A police team on Monday visited a hotel situated on the bypass to inspect the arrangements made regarding the stay of guests and other people participating in the Pravasi Bhartiya Sammelan and Global Investor Summit. 

The team led by DCP Rajat Saklecha and ADCP Pramod Sonkar visited the hotel. 

The team inspected all areas and several wings of the hotel. They also learnnt about hotel arrangements made for security and safety of the VIPs, VVIPs and foreigners who will be staying in the hotel. 

The manager and staff of the hotel informed the police about their planning and arrangements. The police officers also informed the hotel staff about the safety protocols and measures which must be followed during the stay of such guests. 

