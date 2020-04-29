Indore cop develops car sanitiser, gets Rs 1000 as award from DIG

Indore: Use handwash and hand sanitiser. These are now a part of our daily life. But what about the vehicles we travel in? Yes, there's remedy now and Indore has an answer to this...

To save police vehicles from COVID-19 and other ailments, a constable has developed a sanitiser machine for police vehicles. Before or after visiting sensitive areas or containment zones, cop cars can be disinfected with the help of this machine.

Police constable Ramakrishna Raghuwanshi posted in Chandan Nagar police station has developed a machine that can disinfect police vehicles. He collected information from Youtube and other sites and managed to develop a machine which can sanitise vehicles in minutes.

The machine, designed by constable Raghuvanshi, was inaugurated by DIG Harinarayanachari Mishra at DRP line on Wednesday and he praised this sensibility and commendable work. He said the same spirit is required to win the battle against corona. DIG awarded constable with Rs 1000 for his dedication and duty.

The sanitizer machine has been installed at DRP line where all police vehicles will be sanitized regularly.