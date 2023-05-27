Indore: Construction of 4 flyovers on Bypass to gain momentum 

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Construction work of four flyovers on the Bypass is set to gather pace as soil testing is being done for three of these flyovers while the construction of one flyover is underway. The soil testing will be followed by drawing up of an action plan for construction.

National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is building the four flyovers on Bypass at a cost of Rs 200 crore. These are being built at Arjun Baroda, Best Price at MR-10 junction, Ralamandal and Rau Junction. The construction work at Rau Circle is in an advanced stage.

While the soil testing for the other three bridges is being done.

MP Shankar Lalwani visited the construction site and inspected the work and understood the detailed work plan from the officials. He also instructed that the service road near the places where bypasses are being built should be repaired. He also instructed that a complete plan for traffic diversion be prepared and shared with the general public.

With the construction of these flyovers, large number of people travelling on the Bypass will be facilitated. Lalwani had raised the issue in Lok Sabha in the presence of Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari.