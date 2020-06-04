Indore: Conmen on the prowl, dupes man of Rs 58000

Indore: A man was duped twice in the name of increasing the credit limit of his (credit) card in Aerodrome area. The accused introduced himself as SBI officer from the credit card division and also took his card details. The police have booked "the Kanpur man" on Thursday and started a search for him.

THE CASE

According to Aerodrome police station in charge Ashok Patidar, Yogesh Pare of Smriti Nagar area had lodged a complaint that he had received a phone call from a person who posed himself as a bank official and later took his credit card details. The accused managed to siphon off Rs 40000. A "naive" Pare told the police that he relied on the accused as he had had introduced himself as the bank official.

Intriguingly, the complainant again received a phone call from a person called Saurabh who told him to get his credit limit of his card hiked. During the conversation, the accused gained the trust of complainant and again took his card details after which the complainant even had the shared OTP which was smsed to him.

TI Patidar said the complainant had received the first call on November 12 and the next call came on the next day. He later inquired at the bank and came to know that someone had "withdrawn" money from his credit card. Later, he reached police station with a written complaint and other documents.

COPS STUMBLE ON...

While investigating the case, crime branch officials stumbled upon a suspicious Bhagwandas of Kanpur. After this, the case was transferred to Aerodrome police station for the FIR against the accused. Police believe that more than two persons were involved.