Indore: Cong takes New Year resolution ‘Naya Saal Nayi Sarkar’

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Following the general trend of people taking New Year resolutions, Congress leaders also took a resolution to work for making their party’s government in the state this year.

Congress workers took out a rally from party office to Rajwada to appeal to the people to support their party in the forthcoming Assembly elections. In the rally, Congress leaders raised slogans against the BJP government and also launched the slogan ‘Naya Saal Nayi Sarkar’.

“With the New Year, we believe that people will take a resolution to dethrone the corrupt BJP government in the state. BJP has formed the government by toppling the elected Congress government by unfair means. This year, people will elect Kamal Nath’s government again to teach a lesson to the BJP,” city Congress president Vinay Bakliwal said.

He also appealed to the Congressmen to give at least 2-3 hours every day to inform people about the corrupt policies of the government.

Meanwhile, the leader of the opposition IMC Chintu Chokse targeted the government for not taking any step for controlling the surge of Covid-19. “They are organising the PBD in Indore and calling thousands of people from across the globe to make Indore a Covid hotspot.

Government is not taking any steps including sampling of the NRIs thereby putting lives of Indorians at stake,” he added.

Many Congress leaders including Rajesh Chokse, Archana Jaiswal, Swapnil Kothari, Amit Chourasiya, and others too participated in the rally.