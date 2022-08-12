Indore: Confusion over the muhurrat fails to stymie Raksha Bandhan celebration

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The city celebrated Raksha Bandhan on Thursday with joy and gaiety. Even though people were confused about the ‘muhurrat’ of the celebration, the festival of Rakhi was celebrated the whole day. The confusion was because of the ‘bhadra dosh’, which was becoming a hindrance for the ‘muhurrat’. There were two claims regarding the celebration of the festival: One believed in ‘bhadra dosh’, saying the celebration held in between the period of ‘bhadra’ would bring bad luck and the celebration should be done after 7.50 pm. The other claimed that, as ‘purnima’ is the day of the celebration, ‘bhadra dosh’ could be overlooked. Despite the claims and counter-claims, Rakhi was celebrated the whole day by the people of the city.

Even if the claims differed immensely over the timing of the celebration, they did have a common ground of the last-minute timings till which the ‘shubh muhurrat’ lasts. Both claimed that the ‘muhurat’ would last till 7.30 am on Friday when ‘purnima’ would end.

Police personnel celebrate festival

200 female and male police personnel celebrated the festival of Raksha Bandhan in which women tied rakhis along with gifting the Tricolour to their colleagues. All the police personnel took the pledge that, along with protecting women, they would also protect the honour and pride of the nation.

S-I celebrates Rakhi with girl boarders

Sub-inspector Shivam Thakkar and his team reached the hostels in Indrapuri, where girls who had been staying away from their families tied rakhi to the sub-inspector. He pledged not only to protect the women, but also to serve the nation with honour and pride.

Mayor’s festival with deaf & mute

Indore mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav celebrated the festival of Raksha Bandhan with deaf and mute girls along with his siblings. He reached the Indore Deaf Bilingual Academy and celebrated the occasion with the students and members. He resolved that he would make the city the cleanest in the nation and also the safest for women.

