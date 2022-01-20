Indore Commodities Buzz of January 20: Price of Gold, Silver and pulses rates- All you need to know

Date – January 20, 2022, Thursday

Products. (Rates per Quintal)

Indore Chana Rs 5100 – Rs 5150

Masoor Rs 7200 – Rs 7250

Toor Maharashtra Rs 6400 – Rs 6500

Toor Karnataka Rs 6500 – Rs 6700

Toor Nimari Rs 5000 – Rs 6000

Moong Best Rs 7200 – Rs 7400

Moong Average Rs 6000 – Rs 6700

Urad Best Rs 7000 – Rs 7300

Urad Medium Rs 5500 – Rs 6000

Urad Light Rs 2500 – Rs 4500

Gold (24K) Rs 49,350 (10 grams)

Silver Rs 65,000 (per Kg)

