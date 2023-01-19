e-Paper Get App
Indore Commodities Buzz of January 19: Price of Gold, Silver and pulses - All you need to know

Indore Commodities Buzz of January 19: Price of Gold, Silver and pulses - All you need to know

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, January 19, 2023, 06:55 PM IST
article-image
Date – January 19, 2023, Thursday

Products (Rates per Quintal)

Indore Chana Rs 5000 - Rs 5050

Danki Chana Rs 4300 - Rs 4500

Toor Maharashtra Rs 7100 – Rs 7300

Toor Karnataka Rs 7300 – Rs 7500

Toor Nimari Rs 6000 – Rs 7000

Moong Best Rs 7200 – Rs 8000

Moong Average Rs 6500 – Rs 7000

Urad Best Rs 6800 – Rs 7200

Urad Medium Rs 5500 – Rs 6500

Urad Light Rs 3000 – Rs 4000

Mustard Nimari Rs 5700

Raida Rs 5600 - Rs 5700

Soyabean Best Rs 5600

Soyabean Average Rs 4800 - Rs 5000

Gold (24K) Rs 56579 (10 grams)

Sliver Rs 66350 (per kg)

article-image

