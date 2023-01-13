e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore Commodities Buzz of January 13: Price of Gold, Silver and pulses - All you need to know

Indore Commodities Buzz of January 13: Price of Gold, Silver and pulses - All you need to know

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, January 13, 2023, 07:56 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Date – January 13 , 2023, Friday

Products (Rates per Quintal)

Indore Chana Rs 5100 - Rs 5125

Danki Chana Rs 4300 - Rs 4500

Toor Maharashtra Rs 7100 – Rs 7400

Toor Karnataka Rs 7300 – Rs 7500

Toor Nimari Rs 6000 – Rs 7100

Moong Best Rs 7200 – Rs 7700

Moong Average Rs 6500 – Rs 7000

Urad Best Rs 6800 – Rs 7200

Urad Medium Rs 5500 – Rs 6500

Urad Light Rs 3000 – Rs 4000

Mustard Nimari Rs 5800

Raida Rs 5700 - Rs 5800

Soyabean Best Rs 5600 - Rs 5650

Soyabean Average Rs 4800 - Rs 5000

Gold (24K) Rs 55160 (10 grams)

Sliver Rs 66450 (per kg)

Read Also
Indore Commodities Buzz of January 12: Price of Gold, Silver and pulses - All you need to know
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Indore Commodities Buzz of January 13: Price of Gold, Silver and pulses - All you need to know

Indore Commodities Buzz of January 13: Price of Gold, Silver and pulses - All you need to know

Indore: Madhya Pradesh beat Gujarat by 206 runs to consolidate pole position in Group D

Indore: Madhya Pradesh beat Gujarat by 206 runs to consolidate pole position in Group D

Indore: Sindhi community returns copies of Guru Granth Sahib to Gurdwara after Nihangs object to the...

Indore: Sindhi community returns copies of Guru Granth Sahib to Gurdwara after Nihangs object to the...

Madhya Pradesh: IS activist nabbed by Kolkata Police from MP was arrested twice earlier

Madhya Pradesh: IS activist nabbed by Kolkata Police from MP was arrested twice earlier

Madhya Pradesh: 9-year-old boy falls off terrace while flying kite, dies in Mhow

Madhya Pradesh: 9-year-old boy falls off terrace while flying kite, dies in Mhow