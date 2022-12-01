e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore Commodities Buzz of December 1 : Price of Gold, Silver and pulses - All you need to know

Indore Commodities Buzz of December 1 : Price of Gold, Silver and pulses - All you need to know

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, December 01, 2022, 05:00 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Date – December 1, 2022, Thursday

Products (Rates per Quintal)

Indore Chana Rs 5050

Danki Chana Rs 4200 - Rs 4500

Toor Maharashtra Rs 7000 – Rs 7100

Toor Karnataka Rs 7200 – Rs 7400

Toor Nimari Rs 6000 – Rs 6700

Moong Best Rs 7000 – Rs 7200

Moong Average Rs 6000 – Rs 6600

Urad Best Rs 6800 – Rs 7000

Urad Medium Rs 5500 – Rs 6300

Urad Light Rs 3000 – Rs 4000

Mustard Nimari Rs 6000 - Rs 6100

Raida Rs 5800 - Rs 5900

Soyabean Best Rs 5500

Soyabean Average Rs 4800 - Rs 5000

Gold (24K) Rs 54325 (10 grams)

Sliver Rs 69800 (per kg)

Read Also
Indore Commodities Buzz of November 30 : Price of Gold, Silver and pulses - All you need to know
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Indore Commodities Buzz of December 1 : Price of Gold, Silver and pulses - All you need to know

Indore Commodities Buzz of December 1 : Price of Gold, Silver and pulses - All you need to know

Madhya Pradesh: Barwani doctors report duty sporting black armbands after one gynecologist...

Madhya Pradesh: Barwani doctors report duty sporting black armbands after one gynecologist...

Madhya Pradesh: PM Modi's policies creating economic disparity, social hostility and political...

Madhya Pradesh: PM Modi's policies creating economic disparity, social hostility and political...

Indore: Salary cut, challan issued against officers after Municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal spots...

Indore: Salary cut, challan issued against officers after Municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal spots...

Madhya Pradesh: Mobile library set up as part of Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra

Madhya Pradesh: Mobile library set up as part of Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra