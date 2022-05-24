Indore: Coloniser Manjoor Baig and Jafar Khan on administration radar

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Coloniser Manjoor Baig and Jafar Khan have come on the radar of the district administration. On Monday, collector Manish Singh directed officials at the weekly Time Limit Meeting to conduct a thorough probe of their activities as both are allegedly involved in developing illegal colonies apart from being involved in shady businesses.

At the meeting collector Singh directed SDMs to probe and submit a report on the various illegal colonies developed by them and the extent of their influence in the administration and their clout in society. He said that strict action would be taken if evidence of any wrongdoing is found against them. The officials at the meeting said they have received complaints against Manjoor and Jafar through various channels that they are into developing illegal colonies.

Collector Singh also directed the officials of the Excise and AYUSH departments to conduct a campaign and investigate establishments making Manukka. Strict action should be taken in case of any discrepancy found during the investigation. He directed officials to take strict action against those who produce and sell cannabis and other drugs in the name of Manukka.

Collector Singh directed Excise department officials to ensure that bars and liquor shops close within the stipulated time, and take immediate action if the rules are being flouted. He warned that action would be taken against officials if they fail in their duty.

Additional collectors Pawan Jain, Abhay Bedekar, Ajay Dev Sharma, Rajesh Rathore, chief executive officer of district panchayat Vandana Sharma and other officers were present in the meeting.

Natural farming to be promoted

Efforts would be made to promote natural farming in the district, as desired by Prime Minister and Chief Minister. A detailed action plan is being prepared. Recently, a workshop was organised in Tejaji Nagar recently in this regard and the next workshops would be held at the block level on May 24.

ALSO READ Indore: Farmers protest at Chhavni Mandi against firm for their pending dues

Published on: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 01:47 AM IST