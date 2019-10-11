Indore: College teacher commits suicide, writes”Honey I am sorry, I hurt you”

Indore: A faculty of a city-based college allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling fan in her room under Rajendra Nagar police station on Wednesday night. She got married nine months ago. She wrote in the suicide note “Honey I am sorry, I hurt you”, but didn’t mention the reason for her suicide.

The deceased has been identified as Priya Munshi Bhatia (30), a resident of Royal Bungalow Shivalay. On Wednesday night, her sister-in-law (wife of husband’s elder brother) Sukhvinder Kaur had not seen Priya for a long time so she when and knocked on the door of Priya’s room, but there was no response.

Sukhvinder informed her husband Gururaj Singh Bhatia that Priya is inside her room but she was not opening the door. Gururaj told a family friend, Fakhruddin Arif, to go home and look into the matter. Arif reached there and broke the open door and found Priya hanging with a saree tied to the ceiling fan.

Rajendra Nagar police station in-charge Sunil Sharma said that a suicide note was recovered from the spot but she didn’t mention the reason for taking such an extreme step.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Priya got married to Simaranjeet Singh Bhatia in the last week of December 2018. Statements of her family members are being taken to know the reason behind her suicide.