Indore: College-goers urged to add their names to voters’ list

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The district election office has urged all college-going students to add their names to the voters’ list. For this purpose, a special drive is being run in the colleges.

According to the instructions of the collector and district election officer, Assembly-wise special camps are being organised in the district for inclusion of names of young voters of the age group of 18-19 years in the voters’ list under a special brief revision programme of photo electoral rolls. Additional collector Abhay Bedekar has appointed an electoral registration officer and an assistant electoral registration officer for the camp and they have been instructed to be compulsorily present in the camps being organised in the colleges.

According to the order issued by Bedekar, the special camps are being organised in colleges of all the Assembly constituencies of the district. He said that the camps were being organised continuously since November 21. The process of organising the camps will continue till November 28. The camps are also being organised in different schools in each Assembly constituency. A separate electoral registration officer and an assistant electoral registration officer have been appointed for each school.

