Indore collector gets Prime Minister's Excellence Award for outstanding work in public administration

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore's public participation model of cleanliness has once again drawn applause at national level with collector Manish Singh getting Prime Minister's Excellence Award for outstanding work in public administration.

This award is in the field of Public Administration "Promoting People's Movement through Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban) - Jan Bhagidari" for the year 2020.

The collector will receive the award in Delhi.

Singh dedicated the award to the sanitation workers and citizens of Indore, which has been adjudged cleanest city of the country for five times in a row.

“We have been selected for this award due to the active participation and hard work of all the officers and employees working in the field of cleanliness as well as sanitation workers, citizens and public representatives of Indore,” he said.

The public participation of Indore district has become an example across the country. Indore has been selected for this award for making cleanliness a mass movement, he added.

The award will be given by the Central Government through the resident commissioner of each state to the awardee officers.

The award carries a trophy, citation and a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh which can be spent by the collector in public welfare works or in works related to Swachh Bharat Mission.

The Prime Minister's Excellence Award in the field of Public Administration was started by the Central Government in the year 2006 in the form of a scheme, in which the extraordinary and innovative work done by various districts or Central/State Government organisations across the country, are rewarded.

Various schemes of the state governments, including the Swachh Bharat Mission, which are being implemented in a "mission mode" are considered for the award.

Citizens' participation, inclusion of schemes of various departments and use of technology, planning, implementation, availability of various resources, and cooperation are essential parameters of the award.

Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 01:23 PM IST