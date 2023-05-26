Indore : Cockroaches found in cafes of Malhar Mega Mall food court

FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) : Acting over complaints, a team of food safety officers inspected the kitchens of a girls’ hostel and cafés at the food court of Malhar Mega Mall. The team was shocked when it found unhygienic conditions in both the kitchens and even cockroaches were found in the kitchen of the food court.

According to food safety officer N Shrivastava, they received a complaint about food being prepared in the girls’ hostel while a complaint was lodged against a café for serving rotten pizza.

“Inspection was done at Café Paprika, Café Split Beans, and Indian Chouka Restaurant where food was being prepared in unhygienic conditions. We also inspected the kitchen of the hostel of Quest Girls’ Hostel in Scheme No. 78. Samples of bread, paneer, curd, and nine other edibles were collected and sent for testing to laboratory in Bhopal,” the food safety officer said.

The department has also served a notice to the hostels and cafes and asked them to submit a report after improving facilities.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Parashari river deepening work picks up speed in Ganj Basoda