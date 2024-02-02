Indore: CM Yadav Inaugurates Municipal Council Hall, Visits Sirpur Lake On World Wetland Day |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav inaugurated the Municipal Council Hall 'Atal Sadan' built in the Municipal Corporation office in Indore on Friday. This auditorium has been built on the lines of the Lok Sabha House. The CM also announced to give Rs 50 crore to Indore Municipal Corporation.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Yadav said that now there is no difference between Indore and Ujjain. Due to many ongoing projects between the two cities, they will come closer. CM said that more schemes for Indore-Ujjain will be announced soon.

On this occasion, urban development and housing minister Kailash Vijayvargiya was also and said that after seeing such a beautiful building, he feels like going back to being a councilor from MLA.

Read Also 10 Dreamy Locations In Indore For Your Pre-Wedding Shoot

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The new building has a seating capacity of 120 people, which can be increased to 180 in the future. It has three visitors' lobbies. The auditorium is digital centralized monitoring based. With its construction, the corporation will now save lakhs of rupees every year. Presently, the council meetings are being held at the Brilliant Convention Centre and each event costs up to Rs 10 lakh.

Municipal Council Hall | Twitter

CM visits Sirpur lake on World Wetland Day

Earlier in the day, on the occasion of World Wetland Day, CM Mohan Yadav reached Sirpur Ramsar site in Indore. Here, he inspected the pond while traveling in a battery car and also took information about the different projects going on here.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

CM Yadav said in his speech that the ponds of Indore are very beautiful and life-giving. “We believe that God resides in rivers and mountains. We believe that plants have life in them. We consider the country as our mother and follow the mantra of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam. If the ponds of Indore were good then Ujjain would have benefited automatically,” he said.