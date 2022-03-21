Indore: Cloudy weather gives relief from soaring temperatures

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Cloudy weather accompanied by winds offered residents much-needed relief from the intense heat and humidity on Monday morning. The weatherman said it was due to a cyclonic circulation over west Rajasthan and adjoining Pakistan which now lies over Haryana and the neighbouring areas. Due to the cloudy weather, the night temperature remained high. Winds blew at a speed of 15 kilometres per hour in the city.

“The change in the weather on Monday morning is the result of a cyclonic circulation over Rajasthan. Hot winds from Rajasthan were blowing over the city for the last few days due to which the temperature was increasing. Due to the cloudy weather, the day temperature will not increase much and it’ll remain close to normal,” a meteorological department official said. He said the change in the weather was temporary and the night temperature might increase due to the cloudy weather. The weather will remain the same for the next two days after which moisture incursion will deplete and temperatures will rise.

The city recorded a maximum temperature of 37.5 degrees Celsius which was 2 degrees Celsius above normal on Monday, while the night temperature was recorded at 21.8 degrees Celsius which was 5 degrees Celsius above normal.

