Indore: Cloud, Drizzle Pull Down Temperature, Visibility Drops To 1500 Metres

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Wet weathercontinued in the city for the third consecutive day with intermittent drizzling continued till the evening on Monday. Moreover, the citizens woke up to a cloudy morning which also pulled down humidity to 1500 metres.

The continuous rainy weather also pulled down the day temperature by two degrees Celsius below normal in 24 hours and it dropped below normal by four degrees.

Due to cloudy weather, the Sun couldn’t shine in the city throughout the day which added a nip in the air. Due to the same, citizens left confused to wear a raincoat or a sweater on Monday.

The weathermen forecast that similar weather conditions would remain on Tuesday and nearby districts may witness light rainfall. Drizzling was reported in the evening too in many areas including Rau, Depalpur and bypass.

According to meteorologist HS Pandey, the low pressure area over central parts of north Madhya Pradesh has become less marked. ‘However, the associated cyclonic circulation persists over the same region while the monsoon trough at mean sea level now passes through Bikaner, Ajmer, Guna, Satna, Daltonganj, Bankura, Kolkata and thence eastwards to Mizoram. Under the influence of these conditions, Indore region will witness drizzle and cloudy weather on Tuesday but chances of heavy rains are bleak in the region,’ officials said.

The cloudy weather also pulled the night temperature up by one degree below normal and it was recorded at 21.4 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature on Monday was recorded at 23.8 degrees Celsius which was four degrees below normal.

