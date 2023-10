Indore: Classical Garba Programme By Sansthan Nrityanjali

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): "Nrityanjali Raas" programme was organised by Sansthan Nrityanjali on Monday at Ravindra Natya Graha. Classical Garba was presented in the programme.

In this programme, Pratima Jhalani along with her students Anusha, Anisha, Tejaswi, Anjali, Varsha, Vidushi, Aditi and Chanchala gave a classical presentation on drums along with Nagade.

Myra, Vritika, Pisha, Rishika, Aaradhya and Omeka gave a soulful performance on the tune of Har Har Shambhu.

Pratima Jhalani told that this time a dance drama was also presented in this programme, in which Yashi Parushi Avyukata Pranshi, Dishika Aanchal Trishala Raghavi Anshita gave a presentation.

