MP: BJP's 3-Day Shakti Sammelan From Today

BJP's state president VD Sharma |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State BJP president VD Sharma said ruling party would organise shakti sammelan at 12,000 Shakti Kendra from Tuesday to Thursday. All senior leaders including Chief Minister, Union Ministers, state office-bearers will participate.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, Sharma said shakti sammelan would start simultaneously at 12 noon. Every party worker will take oath to contribute to unprecedented victory in Assembly election.

Sampada Card will also be distributed at the programme wherein party workers will prepare micro management strategy to ensure 51 per cent voting on every polling booth.

Viral letter

VD Sharma criticised Congress Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh over his alleged resignation letter that went viral.

"To come into limelight, Singh knows the art .. of how to tell things in an indirect manner and get his work done," Sharma said. He was of the view that Singh himself got the letter viral on social media and was holding BJP responsible for it.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)