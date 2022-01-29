Indore: Class XI student stabbed to death, two friends injured

Indore

A Class XI student was stabbed to death by another student of his school in the Pardeshipura area on Friday. They had gone to their school to bring notes when the accused had an argument over talking to a girl. The police have detained a minor boy and he is being questioned further.

ACP (Pardeshipura) Nihit Upadhyay said that the deceased has been identified as Shivam Chouhan (16), a resident of Hira Nagar area of the city. He along with his friends Nitin, Narendra and another friend had gone to his school to get their notes. The accused was also there to take notes. They had an argument over talking to a girl and the guard of the school told them to go out of the school.

They came out of the school premises and the accused again started an argument with Shivam and his friends. The argument heated up and the accused stabbed Shivam and his friends with a knife. After attacking them, the minor boy fled the scene. The injured students were taken to the hospital where Shivam was declared brought dead. Police said that Shivam received an injury on his neck.

According to ACP Upadhyay, a case was registered against two persons in the case as the accused's friend had also argued with the injured students. The attacker was arrested and his accomplice is being searched by the police.

Police are taking statements of the injured persons to know the details of the altercation.

Shivam was a biology student and he was a brilliant student of the school. The attacker was also a Class XI student but he was from a different stream in the same school.

Published on: Saturday, January 29, 2022, 12:54 AM IST