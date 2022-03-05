Indore: Class XI girl abducted, raped by youth in a car

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A class XI girl was allegedly abducted and raped in a car by a man in the Lasudia area on Friday night. She was taking a walk when the accused, who is an acquaintance of the girl, stopped her and took her to an isolated place where he raped her. After dropping off the girl near her home, the accused fled the scene.

According to investigating officer SI Kirti Tomar from the Lasudia poilce station, the 16-year-old girl has lodged a complaint that, when she was taking a walk after dinner around 9.30 pm on Friday, one of her acquaintances accosted there and asked her to sit in the car. When the girl refused, the accused allegedly threatened her and forcibly took her to an isolated place near the railway crossing and made physical relations with her without her consent.

After that, the accused left the girl near her home and fled the scene. The girl reported the matter to her family after reaching home. Later, she and her family lodged the police complaint. Cops have registered a case against a 26-year-old youth from the Aerodrome area in the city and started a search for him. The CCTVs of the area are also being examined.

Published on: Saturday, March 05, 2022, 10:33 PM IST