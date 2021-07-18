Indore: Class 8 student killed in road accident

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A class-8 student was crushed to death by a bus in Banganga area on Saturday. He was returning home from his sister’s place when a recklessly driven bus hit his bicycle. The police have seized the bus and started a search for the errant driver.

Banganga police station in-charge Rajendra Soni said that the incident occurred near Mari Mata Square at around 2 pm. The deceased has been identified as Lucky Rajkumar (13), a resident of Jeevan Ki Phel area of the city.

Relative Ishwar said that one of Lucky’s sisters is living in Khade Ganpati area of the city. Lucky had gone to take her sister back to his place. His sister was in an auto-rickshaw while Lucky was on his bicycle just behind the rickshaw. A bus coming from the rear side hit Lucky. It is said that Lucky came under a wheel and he got critically injured.

When his sister looked behind the auto-rickshaw and could not spot Lucky, she told the rickshaw driver to turn back. She reached the spot where she found his brother injured on the road. With the help of the people, Lucky was rushed to the hospital but he could not be saved. It is said that the bus driver fled soon after the incident. The police have seized his bus and started a search for him. Lucky was a class VIII student from a private school in the city.