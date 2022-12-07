e-Paper Get App
Indore: City's music composer soars high with An Action Hero

Parag has composed the theme song “Asli Action Chalu” which was released on YouTube recently and is getting great reviews

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, December 07, 2022, 01:21 AM IST
article-image
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Parag Chhabra, the music composer from the city, who made his Bollywood debut with “Good Luck Jerry” this year, has once again proved his mettle with the new Ayushmann Khurrana starrer “An Action Hero”.

Parag has composed the theme song “Asli Action Chalu” which was released on YouTube recently and is getting great reviews. Another song “Ghere” is a unique number which is being liked by the audience and music fraternity alike. The video song for “Ghere” is going to be released soon across all music and social media platforms. “An Action Hero” marks the second collaboration of Parag with Anand L Rai. The film is produced by Aanand L Rai’s Colour Yellow Production and T-Series and has been released in theatres on December 2.

article-image

