Indore: ​City to get air connectivity with Andhra Pradesh, with a direct flight to Kurnool

Indore



For the first time, the city is going to get air connectivity with Andhra Pradesh. This will help devotees of Tirupati to reach there with ease.



New operator Flybig airline would start the flight for Kurnool from the city. The airlines had sought permission for two new routes from the city to Gondia in Maharashtra and Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh. The

permission for Gondia was obtained in the summer schedule only implemented in March, but the DGCA has given approval for Kurnool only now.



Flybig’s station manager Tariq Abbasi informed that the airline will get the third aircraft by end of this month. With this aircraft, the company is planning to operate flights from the city to Gondia, Hyderabad and Kurnool. These flights can probably start from next month.

Published on: Wednesday, November 03, 2021, 12:52 AM IST