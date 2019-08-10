Indore

Updated on

Indore: City records over 78mm rainfall

By Staff Reporter

City recorded 78.62 millimeters of intermittent rain in last 24 hours. The maximum temperature, which hovered around 27 degrees Celsius, dropped to 22.9 degrees Celsius on Friday.

Indore: Heavy rain lashed city in the wee hours of Friday and pulled down temperature to 22.9 degrees Celsius.

City recorded 78.62 millimeters of intermittent rain in last 24 hours. The maximum temperature, which hovered around 27 degrees Celsius, dropped to 22.9 degrees Celsius on Friday.

With Friday’s rain, the total rainfall recorded in the city was 644 mm (25 inches). The regional meteorological department officials have forecast more rainfall in next couple of days with thunderstorm.

