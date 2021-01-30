Indore: City gets chills from North, no change till Feb 1

Indore: Cold wave conditions continued to grip the city on Saturday due to cold winds blowing from northern parts of the country. City recorded sharp drop in day and night temperatures below normal i.e. four and three degrees Celsius respectively.

The winds continued to make chilly weather more difficult for people. Thursday night was the coldest of the season with 7.2 degrees Celsius while the city recorded 8 degrees Celsius temperature on Friday night.

Officials of the meteorological department informed that the condition will remain the same till February 1.

The meteorological department recorded night temperature at 8 degrees Celsius, which was three degrees Celsius below normal while the day temperature on Saturday at 24.3 degrees Celsius, four degrees Celsius below the normal. Due to intense cold winds blowing from north India, the city will experience cold day conditions on Saturday as well, the met department said.

Dry northwesterly winds over plains of North India and adjoining parts of Central India are likely to prevail during next 2-3 days. Under their influence, cold wave conditions in isolated pockets very likely over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Uttarakhand and Madhya Pradesh during next 24 hours, the department forecasted