Indore: City forest to be developed at Devguradia hill

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A city forest would be developed at Devguradia hill under the Indian City Forest scheme of the government of India, said MP Shankar Lalwani, here on Saturday.

Lalwani said bhoomi pujan of the forest would be performed on Sunday. He said the forest would be spread over 100 hectares and would be developed as a natural recreational spot with trekking facilities for morning\evening walkers. Efforts are on to develop a valley of followers, a nutrition garden and an Ayurvedic park.

He said that we are trying to improve the climate of the city, and a project like a city forest will not only help to keep the environment pure but also be important in terms of the health and entertainment of the people.

