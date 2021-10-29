Indore: City aims to break into top ten in air quality

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The city aims to break into the top ten cities in air quality and to achieve that there has to be close inter-departmental coordination, said divisional commissioner Pawan Sharma on Thursday.

Presiding over a meeting of the inter-departmental committee formed to improve air quality under the National Clean Air Programme, Sharma said departments like Pollution Control Board, Municipal Corporation, Transport, Food, Health, Agriculture, Police should work closely to chance the climate of the city. At present the city ranks 13th in the list of 43 cities released by the Central Pollution Control Board.

It was informed at the meeting that Rs 101 cr. was given to the IMC in 2020-21 under the 15th Finance Commission for various works under the action plan to improve air quality and several works have been completed.

Collector Singh informed that restrictions on stubble burning are being followed in the district. Along with this, action is also being taken against burning garbage in the open. Municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal informed that a fine of Rs 14,450 has been imposed by the IMC as spot fine at 29 places.

In compliance with the decision taken in the last meeting, the arrangement of sprinklers was made by the Municipal Corporation at dusty places. There is a treatment plant of 100 TPD and five transfer stations for smooth arrangement for collection and disposal of construction and demolition (C&D) and other wastes. For effective prevention of construction and demolition (C&D) waste, a notification has been issued to cover

all the under-construction buildings by the builder through a green net.

The Regional Transport Officer has been directed to ban diesel-run commercial vehicles older than 15 years, check pollution in vehicles, etc. Instructions have been given to all oil companies regarding setting up of centres to check the pollution level of vehicles.

Sharma said that fuel distributor companies should be proactive in checking the pollution of vehicles in petrol pumps. He said free pollution checking facility should be given to vehicles that fill petrol\diesel of Rs 5,000 or more at petrol pumps at the entry points of the city.

Regarding the implementation of the instructions given in the last meeting regarding the operation of CNG and e-buses, it was informed that tender for 400 buses has been issued by Atal Indore City Transport

Services Limited. Also, 250 CNG buses have been approved by the state government under the AMRUT scheme. Tenders have already been done for them. Also, 51 routes of e-rickshaws have been fixed in Indore.

Among others collector Manish Singh, mmunicipal commissioner Pratibha Pal, SP Arvind Tiwari, IDA CEO Vivek Shrotriya, managing director of AKVN Rohan Saxena, member secretary of Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board Achyut Mishra. , regional officer of Pollution Control Board RK Gupta and officials of other departments concerned were present.

Published on: Friday, October 29, 2021, 01:33 AM IST