Indore: Citizens fill in as sweepers go on one-day leave

Indore: Cutting loose from their daily morning schedule, thousands of residents, including officials, politicians and members of voluntary organisations, on Friday picked up brooms as nearly 6,500 employees of Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) engaged in sanitations work went on one-day leave a day after Goga Navmi festival.

“Nearly 6,000 citizens filled in as sweepers went on leave to ensure that the cleanliness of the city is not hit,” said municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal.

The cleanliness drive was launched from Rajwada and surrounding areas at 7.30 am. MP Shankar Lalwani, MLAs Malini Gaud, Ramaish Mendola, Akash Vijayvargiya, Mahendra Hardia, divisional commissioner Pawan Kumar Sharma, collector Manish Singh and Pratibha Pal picked up garbage in a symbolic manner.

On this occasion, Lalwani said, “Every year sanitation workers go one day mass leave after Goga Navmi celebration and citizens fill in for them. This is the spirit which helped Indore in making a hatrick of being the cleanest city in the country. We have no doubt that this year also, Indore will be adjudged cleanest city.”

Sharma and Singh said maintaining cleanliness is in the city is the habit of its citizens.

Citizens and others have participated in the cleanliness drive in more than 150 places of the city.

Upgraded mechanized sweeping machine

Pal said that nine mechanised upgraded sweeping machines have been started by IWM's mechanical team to clean suspended dust particles in major routes and other areas of the city. “Three more machines are yet to come,” she added. These machines cleaning the dust particles collected around the roads/dividers of the city.

