Indore: Christian community performs Novena prayers in honor of Mother Mary

Indore: Christian community celebrated the last day of Novena on Monday with special prayer and worship. A Novena is an ancient devotion that consists of 9 days of prayer. Novenas are often prayed in preparation for a feast or for a specific intention.

The novena prayer tradition of 9-days was organised in honour of Velankanni Mata. The last day ritual was conducted by Saint Paul Ward, Bajrang Nagar.

Rosary chanting was led by Suni Nair, the preface was read by Vinita Bestian, novena prayer was led by Shanti Mathu and Bible text was read by Herman Francis.

The last day special worship was led by Bishop Chacko T SVD, the bishop of Indore. In his address, Chacko noted the importance of the day and spoke on ‘Mary the Mother of Divine Grace’.

“Mother Mary had the special grace of God because he had decided to choose Mary as the Mother of Jesus Christ,” Chacko said. He added that Christ emerged from this world only.

“Christ also said that those who listen and obey the word of God are blessed and Mother Mary was a pioneer in obeying the word,” Chacko said. Further, he added, "The angel in the first meeting said to Mary, "Lord is with you, blessed are you among women and blessed is the fruit of your womb Jesus."

“All these incidents explain and confirm that Mother Mary was full of divine grace,” Chacko said.

St Joseph Church Nanda Nagar Parish Priest Father Thomas Rajamanikam and Assistant PF Father Selvin coordinated the event and communicated with community members.

Sharman Francis from St Joseph Church said, “Tomorrow, the birth anniversary of Mother Mary will be celebrated with full devotion.”

The chief priest will be the father of St Paul's College, Father Simon Raj. The worship will start at 6.30 pm, which will be broadcast online.