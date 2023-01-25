Indore: China using 3W strategy against India, says Uttarakhand Governor lieutenant general (retd) Gurmit Singh

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Governor of Uttarakhand, lieutenant general (retd), Gurmit Singh said China works on a ‘3W’ strategy against India, but we have successfully faced the challenges put before us.

He was addressing a session on ‘Internal Security Challenges and Solutions’ at Narmada Sahitya Manthan in Dhar.

Elaborating on China’s strategy, Singh said, “The 3-W War strategy includes Information Warfare, Psychological Warfare, and Propaganda Warfare. They have been lying to the world about their expansionist strategy. They have a keen interest in developing a highway in Ladakh connecting China to Pakistan.” said Singh while emphasizing that “Himalayas belongs to India, and we must do anything to protect sovereignty and territorial integrity of India.”

CHINA OUR PRIMARY NATIONAL SECURITY THREAT

“China is our primary national security threat. Even though they signed an agreement in 1993 to maintain peace and tranquillity along the LoC, both countries have their unilateral perception about the border. India has always said that the Kumarakom Pass, Parmir Knot, Gilgit-Siachen, and Eastern Ladhak are our territories, and we will acquire them back.”

INDIA CAN NEVER TRUST CHINA

Gurmit Singh served as deputy chief of Army Staff from 2014 to 2016 and is an expert in the Sino-Indian relationship. He said, “China has already lost all its credibility and dependability. Moreover, they have betrayed India by not following any treaty they have signed. Their expansion over the Himalayan region and Ladakh to the Galawan attack of June 2020 proves that India can never trust China.” He said that China has been cheating and lying to the world by sitting at a vantage point on the South China river, and using countries like North Korea and Pakistan as a proxy against all.

STRATEGY OF ENCIRCLING INDIA

China has always invested a lot of time in building a good infrastructure, manufacturing base and supply chain. Singh believes that China has now started ‘debt diplomacy’ to encircle India. They lend money to small countries for infrastructure development at a high rate of interest and when these countries fail to return the loan, China extracts concessions from these countries. Countries like Sri Lanka, Maldives, and Pakistan have already fallen into this trap and furthering Chinese interest.

HOW CAN INDIA FIGHT BACK?

Singh said, “Indian Army already holds an upper hand over the PLA (People’s Liberation Army) of China while the Government of India has made it loud and clear that the Himalayan region belongs to them and they would take it back. However, the nation still needs to boost its economy and improve its infrastructure.”

