Indore: Change lifestyle to win battle against Covid 19, say Indore based doctors settled abroad

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Amid the concern of the third wave of COVID 19, Indore based doctors settled abroad said that people will have to make lifestyle changes to live with COVID-19.

Addressing a webinar moderated by cardiologist Dr Bharat Rawat and rheumatologist Dr Sourabh Malviya on Sunday, doctors said life is coming back on track in many countries like USA, UK, Australia, and UAE because of lifestyle changes and strict adherence to COVID protocols.

“It is important to make a mask as a part of life and people should wear it even after being vaccinated with both doses of the vaccine till 75 percent of the population get vaccinated,” Dr Priyanka Gupta, UAE, said.

Similarly, Dr Amit Jain (USA) said that instead of taking various medicines for boosting immunity, people should do regular exercise, proper rest, and healthy diet which develop a strong immunity in them.

“These changes are important for people to make in life to prevent the disease and to prevent any of the waves of COVID-19,” Dr Jain said.

Dr Apurva Khare (UK), Dr Shirish Johari (Singapore), Dr Amit Jain (USA), Dr Yash Gawarikar, Australia, and Dr Milind Baldi also addressed the webinar.

Dr Sourabh Malviya said that contact tracing of people is done through QR codes scanned by them while visiting malls and other public places in USA, Singapore which make it easy to trace the contact and diagnose the disease with early treatment.