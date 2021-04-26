'Follow all COVID-19 related protocols': PM Modi urges people to vote in seventh phase of West Bengal polls

With the seventh phase of the West Bengal assembly polls underway on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to exercise their franchise and follow all COVID-19 related protocols.
"The seventh phase of the West Bengal elections takes place today. Urging people to exercise their franchise and follow all COVID-19 related protocols," PM Modi tweeted.
Union Minister Piyush Goyal too urged people to vote for growth and development. "As voting in West Bengal enters Phase-7, I urge all eligible voters to exercise their franchise and vote for growth and development of the state," Goyal tweeted.
Polling began at 7 am for 34 seats in the seventh phase of the state assembly elections amid tight security and a rampaging second wave of COVID-19.
Polling for phases 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 of the state elections took place on March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17 and April 22 respectively. Polling for the final phase will be held on April 29 while the counting of votes will take place on May 2.