Indore: Central Lab to charge Rs 999 for RT-PCR test

With an aim to serve society during hard times of COVID-19, employees of Central Lab have sacrificed their 25 per cent salary to reduce the charges of RT-PCR test conducted for diagnosing COVID-19.

The lab has decided to conduct the RT-PCR test in Rs 999 as it was Rs 1200 earlier, capped by the district administration.

Director of Central Lab Dr Vinita Kothari said, following the appeal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, our we have decided to come forward to cut the prices of testing so that people can get tested early and diagnose the disease on time.

“Our staff has sacrificed their salary to cut down the prices. There were many factors which decide the cost of test and salary of human resource is one of them. The administration has capped the price to Rs 1200 and we decided to cut it more. Our 60 employees including the top management have devoted the salary for the purpose,” Dr Kothari said.

She said that they are probably the first institute to conduct quality RT-PCR tests at the lowest price.

95-year-old man defeats disease

A 95-year-old Anant Kumar defeated the deadly COVID-19 disease in just 4 days. He was admitted to Super Speciality Hospital on October 6 and was discharged on October 10.

His grandson Tushar said, “My grandfather had cough, cold and fever as symptoms and after being tested COVID-19 positive, he was admitted to the hospital. He didn’t have any other disease and he recovered from COVID-19 due to his strong will power.”

The grandson added that his grandfather used to take a healthy diet and also used to walk regularly due to which he is fit as compared to other people of his age. “We also follow him in terms of diet and fitness,” he added.