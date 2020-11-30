Indore: Celebrating Guru Nanak jayanti, Sikhs raise farmers’ issue

Guru Nanak had visited Betma Sahib and Omkareshwar Sahib in Madhya Pradesh as well, and he had given essential message of maintaining peace and following the path of non-violence
Indore: Celebrating Guru Nanak Guru Purab on Monday, Sikh community members gathered at Guru Tegh Bahadur Stadium in Rajmohalla and recalled the lessons taught by the Guru on Monday. ‘Never succumb to oppression’ the essential lesson was quoted in the discourse, wherein several Sikh community members highlighted farmers’ issues.
“It is very sad that the community, which has always stood first in helping in the country is facing oppression and our farmers are struggling today because of it,” reiterated the speakers of the day.
The two-day fest to celebrating the birth of Guru Nanak concluded on Monday night with ‘kirtan’ conducted by Bhai Gurdeep Singh and Bhai Gurmeet Singh.
Sikh community members recalled the visit of Guru Nanak to Madhya Pradesh and especially in Indore.
President of Shri Gurusingha Sabha Manjit Singh Bhatia and secretary Jasbir Singh Gandhi shared, “The place where Imlisaheb is located today had Khan River at backside and there was a Tamarind Tree (Imli) next to it.”
It is the same tree where Guru Nanak sat and meditated. “Guru Nanak has visited Betma Sahib and Omkareshwar Sahib in Madhya Pradesh as well, and he has given an essential message of maintaining peace and following the path of non-violence,” Devendra Singh Gandhi, community spokesperson, said.
“Guru showed the direction to many looters and people on the wrong path, furthermore, as a present to people, his presence made the water sweet in Betma Sahib,” Gandhi said.
The 12 lessons from life of Guru Nanak highlighted in various discourses were:
1. Honesty is the best Policy
2. There is no better business than serving the poor
3. Equality
4. Respect for women
5. The Core philosophy of Selfless Service
6. Eliminate the inner evil
7. Superstitions and Caste Divides are not to be favoured
8. God is everywhere
9. Compassion
10. The Music Heals
11. Finding the purpose of life
12. Never succumb to oppression