Indore: Celebrating Guru Nanak jayanti, Sikhs raise farmers’ issue

Indore: Celebrating Guru Nanak Guru Purab on Monday, Sikh community members gathered at Guru Tegh Bahadur Stadium in Rajmohalla and recalled the lessons taught by the Guru on Monday. ‘Never succumb to oppression’ the essential lesson was quoted in the discourse, wherein several Sikh community members highlighted farmers’ issues.

“It is very sad that the community, which has always stood first in helping in the country is facing oppression and our farmers are struggling today because of it,” reiterated the speakers of the day.

The two-day fest to celebrating the birth of Guru Nanak concluded on Monday night with ‘kirtan’ conducted by Bhai Gurdeep Singh and Bhai Gurmeet Singh.

Sikh community members recalled the visit of Guru Nanak to Madhya Pradesh and especially in Indore.