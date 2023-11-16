Indore: CBSE Fit India Week Between November 15 & December 15

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Finding the perfect balance of exercise, fitness, nutrition and meditation, students of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) schools in Indore and across the country will celebrate Fit India Week between November 15 and December 15 this year.

Students are gearing up for sports week, wherein they would be competing in friendly sports matches, meditating, practising yoga and taking fitness pledge. Schools in Indore have received primary directives on how they will ensure the success of Fitness Week.

Furthermore, various schools will discuss among themselves innovative ideas in Indore Sahodaya Complex CBSE schools meet. The focus for most schools in Madhya Pradesh especially Indore and other major cities is on ‘balance’.

This has been considered better for mental health by most schools with advice from doctors, experts and analytical teachers. “This year, the Fit India Week is to be celebrated between 15.11.2023 and 15.12.2023.

During this time period, schools can choose a week at their convenience and organise various sports and fitness activities in that week,” CBSE Director (Academics) Dr Joseph Emmanuel said.

Dr. Simran Jain Rangnekar (Paediatric Interventional and Foetal Cardiologist) |

High level of stress in children affects physical health

“Experiencing high levels of stress in childhood can have a lasting impact on physical health well into adulthood. In fact, according to research published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology, psychological distress in childhood is associated with a higher risk of heart disease and diabetes later in life. Individuals with persistent stress have a high cardiometabolic risk score when compared to those who reported low levels of distress throughout childhood and adulthood.”

-Dr. Simran Jain Rangnekar (Paediatric Interventional and Foetal Cardiologist)

UK Jha (CBSE coordinator) |

Yoga & meditation essential in Fitness Week

“It has always been of prime importance for Indian education system that we develop children to become good, well-balanced individuals. Hence, our focus is also on mental health along with physical fitness. Meditation and yoga will play an essential role in the Fitness Week among most schools to help children attain balance.”

-UK Jha (CBSE coordinator)

Sangeeta Uppal (School principal) |

Yoga helps students become better in academics too

“As students practise yoga, they can be healthy in body and mind and, consequently, excel in his/her academics. It’s an overall way to be better in every possible way.”

-Sangeeta Uppal (School principal)

Dr Anju Chopra (School principal) |

All-in-one fitness

Yoga incorporates meditation, breathing exercises, and stretches to allow stress reduction, relaxation, and rejuvenation. For students, Yoga is integral to their physical and mental health.

-Dr Anju Chopra (School principal)

Harmony must be brought into children’s lifestyle

“The purpose of Yoga is to create harmony in the physical, mental, psychological and spiritual aspects of the human being. Today, most children lose their patience and act out. We need to incorporate spirituality and harmony in their lifestyle.”

-Manoj Bajpai (School principal)

