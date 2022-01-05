Indore: CBSE extends last date for uploading registration data for Class IX and XI

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the country and restrictions enforced to control the spread, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has extended the last date for uploading registration data for Class IX and Class XI students. The new last date for uploading the data is Thursday (January 6).

The registration fees for candidates whose data is uploaded before the deadline remain Rs 300. Similarly, students of Class IX and Class XI who are registering from abroad have to pay a fee of Rs 500 and Rs 600, respectively.

The board extended the deadline for uploading the registration data of Class IX and Class XI students for the 2021-22 academic session on Tuesday. The registration data for these classes, with regular fees, can now be uploaded again.

According to the official notice, the CBSE extended the deadline since it found that some schools and parents were facing issues in completing the registration process. Taking into account the prevailing conditions and the issues faced by some educational institutes and families, the Board decided to extend the deadline for completing the registration data upload. “All other conditions will remain the same as mentioned in previous circulars,” the CBSE said.

CBSE-affiliated schools can register their candidates at the official website of the Board at cbse.gov.in. The data uploaded by the candidates—such as their name, date of birth and their parents’ names—need to be checked carefully by schools before being uploaded on the CBSE registration portal, as the data cannot be altered once uploaded.

The schedule for fee payment will be calculated according to the date of finalisation of registration data plus four days.

The Board stated that, for data uploaded by January 4, the deadline for normal fee payment is January 8.

Furthermore, if the registration data of candidates is uploaded and finalised on January 5 and January 6, the deadline for normal fee payment by schools is January 9 and January 10, respectively.

‘Late fee Rs 2,000’

‘If the details of candidates have been entered and finalised before January 2, the school can pay the registration fees without any late fee payment. If the data for students have been uploaded by January 3, schools can make the normal fee payment till Saturday (January 7). Any delay in paying the fees will result in a late fee of Rs 2,000 being charged’ — Jaydeb Kar, CBSE counsellor from Indore

Published on: Wednesday, January 05, 2022, 09:23 AM IST