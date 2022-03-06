Indore: ​​​Case against doc for wrong treatment​ that led to amputation of foot

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

A case was registered at Dwarkapuri police station against a doctor on Sunday for negligence in treatment which led to the amputation of the patient's foot.​

According to TI Satish Dwivedi, on the complaint of Kumar Singh Yadav, resident of Dwarkapuri, a case has been registered against Dr Kamal Maurya of Sudama Nagar.

Kumar told police that due to ​an ​increase in ​the ​sugar ​level in his blood, his right toe and ​a ​finger had turned black. He contacted Dr Kamal​, who runs a clinic near Choithram Mandi​ in June 2021, for treatment.​

The doctor diagnosed that he had gangrene and asked ​him ​to apply a cream. ​Dr Maurya directed Kumar to apply ​the ​cream on his feet for 15 days. Dr ​Maurya also used to come to his home every day to apply the cream. But Kumar's toe did not recover in 15 days. Then, Dr Kamal asked him to put more cream for the next 15 days, said police.

Kumar said in his complaint that between June to October, Dr Maurya kept on coming to his house for treating him. But by October, Kumar's ​other ​fingers ​of his foot also ​got infected.

Police said Kumar went to another hospital. After a checkup there, the doctor suggested amputation of his foot​, to which Kumar agreed.​

Kumar alleged that even after the foot was amputated, Dr Maurya came to the hospital and treated the foot by spraying something on the wound. ​Dr Maurya kept on coming to Kumar's house for the next fortnight to treat him, but finally, Kumar refused to take further treatment from him. Subsequently, he complained to the police about negligence in the treatment​ by Dr Maurya.​​

Police said Kumar has two sons, Kunal and Ishaan. Ishaan was friends with the son of Dr Kamal Maurya in college​, and ​Ishaan's friend​ had told him that his father is a doctor and he can do his father's treatment.

Published on: Sunday, March 06, 2022, 10:51 PM IST