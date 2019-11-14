Indore: Cannabis worth 2 lakh recovered from college student

Indore: A college student from Neemuch was arrested with cannabis worth Rs 2 lakh by the crime branch on Thursday. He used to bring cannabis from Neemuch and was selling it here by selling it in smaller packets.

Additional Superintendent of Police (crime) Amarendra Singh said they received a tip-off that a person was roaming in Scheme Number 140 to sell cannabis. The crime branch team and Tilak Nagar police started a search in the area and nabbed the accused from near Bicholi Kankad area.

The accused has been identified as Kartik Goyal. He told police that he is a college student and hails from Neemuch and was staying in Barwani Plaza area of the city

Police recovered cannabis weighing around 3.7 kilograms, worth around Rs 2 lakhs from him and the accused has been booked under Section 08/20 of NDPS Act at Tilak Nagar police station.

Accused told the police that he smokes cannabis and he came in contact with people who are also cannabis smokers. He was facing financial crunch so he started selling cannabis. He used to bring cannabis from Neemuch in large quantities and make smaller packets, which are easier to sell.