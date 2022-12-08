Indore: Camp organised at Nyay Nagar to offer ownership right to plot holders

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A special camp was organised in Nyay Nagar on Tuesday to collect documents from genuine plot holders to offer them plot ownership rights by vacating the illegal possessions made over them.

The camp was organised in the office of Nyay Vibhag Karmachari Grih Nirman Cooperative Society. In the camp, original documents regarding construction, possession, ownership etc of land/ and plot of the organisation and members located in Sector A, B, C (Saraswati Nagar) of Nyaya Nagar Extension located in Khajrana were obtained. These plots

of the society were illegally purchased by non-members and individuals through notarized or unconfirmed illegal means.

Along with publishing the information of the camp through public notice, loudspeakers were also installed on autorickshaws and information was pasted at various places. About 80-90 members and persons informed about their problems in the camp, regarding their plot and eligibility and possession was given on the spot.

It was informed that the main objective of the camp is to obtain documents regarding their ownership from the owners of illegally occupied plots. Nine persons presented their documents in the camp. Out of which one application was also related to Guru Kripa Colony located in Sector C. 50-60 plot holders of Saraswati Nagar were present on the occasion but the person was unable to furnish the relevant documents. A message was also given to these plot holders of Saraswati Nagar that in case of non-submission of the documents, it would not be possible to check the possession of the plot and the means through which the house was built and its validity. They were asked to present their documents in the society office within 3 days.

SDM Shashwat Sharma, society administrator Praveen Jain and cooperative inspector were also present in the camp. As per the instructions of the deputy commissioner, Cooperative, the officers and employees of the Cooperative Department, audit officer MS Chauhan, cooperative inspector KL Corey, HP Goyal, deputy auditor MM Shrivastava, Sunil Saxena, NK Rathore, Chandan Shakyawar, society Manager Ajay Siddh, Badrilal Chauhan, Vaibhav Joshi, Kailash Dave, Atul Bairathi and Sanjay Bhokare helped in the camp. Various members of the resident association were also present in the camp.