Indore businessman robbed of Rs 9.50 lakh

Indore: A city businessman was robbed of Rs 9.50 lakh in front of his house by some unidentified miscreants under Bhanwarkuan police station jurisdiction on Monday night. One of the robbers stabbed the him when he resisted and fled after snatching the bag containing money. Some of the accused were captured on the CCTV but they could not be arrested till the filing of the report. ASP Rajesh Vyas said that the incident took place in Agrawal Nagar at around 9.30 pm. Suresh Goyal (55) runs a business of mobile phones in Chhoti Gwaltoli area. He alighted from his car at his home when a person tried to snatch his mobile phones. During the manhandling, other accomplices reached there and one of them attacked him with a knife. The robbers managed to flee from the spot with the bag containing cash.

The complainant told the police that Rs 9.50 lakh was kept in the bag. He owns a franchisee of a well-known mobile company in Chhoti Gwaltoli area. He had returned home after collecting money from various retail mobile sellers. Police believed that the robbers were aware about the movement of the businessman. Sources claimed that Goyal's car driver was appointed just a few days back.