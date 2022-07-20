Indore: Bus drivers held for violating road rules, driving recklessly

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A case was registered against two city bus drivers on Tuesday for violating traffic rules in the city while driving. A video was received by the traffic police department on the Traffic Helpline about two drivers recklessly driving their vehicles. The video was sent by a responsible citizen and immediate action was taken against the drivers. In the video, the buses can be seen rashly overtaking each other and dangerously driving at the Chanakyapuri intersection while a lot of commuters were facing problems because of this.

After watching the video, DCP (Traffic) Mahesh Chand Jain said, “It could be clearly figured out that, due to this reckless driving, the lives of passengers on the bus, as well as those of pedestrians, were put at risk by both drivers. People are well aware of the fact that, if a driver puts the life of the general public in danger by driving a vehicle dangerously, a criminal case will registered against such drivers by the traffic police.” As a result, the drivers have been charged under Section 279 of the Motor Vehicles Act by the traffic police.

Under the direction of DCP (Traffic) Jain, the traffic department has already led many campaigns to make people aware of the importance of traffic rules. The slogan ‘Controlled Speed, Safe Life” has also been promoted by the department ensuring g proper awareness and management of traffic by the residents of Indore.