Indore: Buoyed by 100% result in MPBSE Class 10 exam, Class 12 students too expecting good marks

Indore

In the wake of 100 per cent students clearing the Class 10 board exam of Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE), the Class 12 students are now hopeful that they too will be evaluated leniently and will get good marks.

Commerce and Humanities students were initially worried and felt the assessment negates their higher secondary education. MPBSE Class 12th result will be made on the basis of 10th only, in which marks will be taken from the best 5 subjects. Following the announcement, some students were happy, though it overall negates their higher secondary school education, which provides basic knowledge of subjects.

Divisional officer Deven Sonwani said, “Considering the second wave of Covid-19 and possibility of a third wave, the decision on assessment based on school performance was taken.” He added that board has attempted to make sure all students are fairly marked. “Results shouldn’t be disappointing at least as class 10th students were delighted with the results under the new scheme,” Sonwani said.

A student Himanshu Rai said, “I was kind of disappointed with the assessment scheme because I opted for commerce, which was a better fit for me and I am sure I would have scored better in class 12th than class 10th.” He felt the marking of class 10th should not be a deciding factor, as it would not even consider their education of the last two years.



"With the class 10th results improving under this new scheme of assessment, I am now hoping to get good scores," Sahil Joshi, a student from commerce stream, said.

Another student from science stream Anushka Singal said, “I am happy that I took science despite my initial fear and now, with the assessment scheme, I can hope the result to be good.” She scored 70 per cent in class 10th.

MPBSE result on July 19 at noon

MPBSE will declare the Class 12th results on July 29 at 12 noon. The MP board Class 12 exams could not be held and had to be cancelled in view of Covid crisis. The MP Board 12th result 2021 will be available on official websites including mpbse.mponline.gov.in, mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.nic.in. Some private portals will also host the MPBSE 12th results.

Apart from the official websites, MP Board Class 12 results can be accessed from the MPBSE Mobile application available on Google Play Store. The Class 12th result can be downloaded from the "know your result section". Candidates will be required to enter the roll number to access the MP 12th result.