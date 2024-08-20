Indore: Budget Allocation Of Mhow-Khandwa Gauge Conversion Project Cut By ₹210 Crore | Photo by PTI (Representatieve Image)

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In the recently released revised Pink-book (a document that highlights in details the budget allocation of each railway project), the railways have reduced the budget allocation made for Indore-Khandwa gauge conversion project by Rs 210 crore. Surprisingly, allocation for Indore-Dahod new rail line project is increased by Rs 200 crore. After the presentation of general budget of the new government, the Railway Ministry has issued a fresh budget allocation for rail projects across the country.

In this, some projects have been taken out from the token amount for the first time, while budget allocation for some has been reduced or increased. The budget allocation of Indore-Dahod new rail line project is increased by Rs 200 crore. In the interim budget, Rs 600 crore was allocated for Indore-Dahod new rail line, while its allocation has now been increased to Rs 800 crore.

This simply means that work will be done at a fast pace in this project this year. Cutting the budget allocation of Indore-Khandwa broad gauge project, the Railways has reduced the allocation of Rs 910 crore made in the interim budget to Rs 700 crore. Chhota Udaipur-Dhar new rail line project has become the victim of cuts in the latest pink-book.

Earlier, Rs 350 crore was allocated to this project, which has now been reduced to Rs 200 crore. The allocation of about Rs 6.25 crore is made for the final location survey of 250-km long Khandwa, Khargone, Julwania, Barwani, Alirajpur new rail line project. This is being significant for the development of Nimar region. Similarly, Rs 4.70 crore is approved for final location survey of 190 km long Ujjain-Agar-Jhalawar new railway line.