Indore: Brisk buying on Dhanteras

Indore: Dhanteras, the first day of 5-day-long Diwali festival, witnessed brisk buying in the city on Friday. Sarafa, Bartan Bazaar and some automobile showrooms were overcrowded.

Most roads leading to prominent markets in the city saw large crowds. Shops and showrooms especially those selling gold and utensils were well prepared to welcome the customers. Those who missed the opportunity of buying jewellery on auspicious occasion of Pushya Nakshatra on October 22 also joined the Dhanteras crowd. The visitors to these markets were stuck for hours as the Sarafa streets were overcrowded.

President of Sarafa Bazar Association Hukum Soni said heavy rush of buyers was witnessed this time. “Most buyers had already selected items but made payment and received delivery on Dhanteras,” he remarked. Besides Sarafa, crowd was also seen in other small bullion markets in Nanda Nagar, Malwa Mills area. “Sales were rather quick as many buyers knew what they wanted and quickly picked up designs of their choice,” jeweller Anand Sharma said.