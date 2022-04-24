Indore: Brahmins, cops face-to-face over ‘Parshuram Yatra’ route

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Large number of people from the Brahmin community have launched a campaign against city police on social media to express their displeasure for not giving them permission to take out ‘Parshuram Yatra’ from Bada Ganpati to Marimata via Jinsi.

The organisers of the Yatra alleged that the police are refusing to give permission by saying that a mosque is coming on route of the procession, and have asked the organisers to chalk out a new route.

“Every year, we take out the Parshuram Yatra from Bada Ganpati Square to Rajwada but we change the route from Bada Ganpati to Marimata due to ongoing road work. We applied for permission to the police but they refused as there is a mosque in the Jinsi area falling on the procession route,” organiser Vikas Awasthi said.

He said that instead of making security arrangements outside the mosque, the police have asked us to change the route and to apply again for the same.

“Why can't we take out a procession along the same route. If police see any problem in taking out procession in front of the mosque then they must talk to the mosque administration or deploy cops to avoid untoward situations,” Awasthi said.

He added that he has informed all the senior leaders of the community including Satyanarayan Sattan, Vishnuprasad Shukla, and Kripashankar Shukla. “After discussing with the senior leaders, we have decided to take out the procession from the same route whether the police give permission or not,” he said.

Community members also launched a campaign against police for discrimination over taking out their procession.

Meanwhile, Commissioner of Police Harinarayanachari Mishra said that the issues will be sorted and police will manage the procession to be taken out peacefully.

Published on: Sunday, April 24, 2022, 12:27 AM IST