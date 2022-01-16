Indore: Boost to startup culture as two city-based startups bag Startup India Award 2021

Indore:

A startup running under Indore Smart City’s Incubation Centre has won Startup India Award 2021, said Smart Seed officials on Sunday.

Lootel of Dot Box Conception Pvt Limited, based in Indore, won the award. It has won in the Environment sector. Lootel is incubated and supported under a joint initiative of Indore Smart Seed Incubation Centre and CIIE.CO (Founded by IIM Ahmedabad).

It is co-founded by Yashwant Suthar and Neelam Singh. It is an IOT based smart restroom concept of public toilet. It provides a clean, hygienic and safe public restroom on pay, use and redeem process. "Make it Free' concept by Lootel allows users to redeem their restroom coupon at adjacent Lootel café on food and beverage bills. Its technical team led by Aseem Gupta is building a completely automated system that ensures a good experience for every user. This is a necessity especially in our country where toilets are built but not maintained.

The second Startup was Anaxee Digital Runners Private Limited which has built a platform helps brands & companies reach the remotest places and distribute their products & services. It has a network of more than 40,000 people today across 26 states of India.

Anaxee.com, founded by Govind Agrawal (Founder & CEO) and co-founder Arti Agrawal ,is building India's largest last-mile outreach & data collection network of 100,000 Digital Runners (shared feet-on-street, tech-enabled) to help Businesses & Social organizations scale to rural and semi-urban India, on-demand.

Anaxee empowers and gives employment opportunity to 40,000+ rural youth via its platform. During second wave of Covid, Anaxee started an social initiative called Project Swaraksha which has helped vaccinate 2 million rural citizen. It's funded by various social funds like Crypto Relief Fund, GiveIndia, Dell Foundation, NTT, American India Foundation, and others.

"Winners will get a cash prize and also support from Central Government for further growth. The winning of the national award by Indore startups would help in creating an enabling environment for other local startups and would help in improving the ranking of Madhya Pradesh in the national startup ecosystem, ” said Aditya SG Vyas of Smart Seed

“This is good news coming for Indore Startups. The incubation centre jointly setup with CIIE.CO is currently supporting around 25 startups and we hope for more success stories through our support to encourage others also to startup their own venture and become job creators. We have also done MoU with leading higher educational institutes to give students and graduates the benefit of incubation centre and its experts in entrepreneurship," said Rishav Gupta, CEO,Indore Smart City Development Limited.

What is Start up India Awards?

Startup India awards 2021, conducted by Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), was announced by Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce and Industry, Government of India. These awards seek to recognise and reward outstanding startups and ecosystem enablers that are contributing to economic dynamism by spurring innovation and injecting competition.

It includes various categories like Agriculture, Water, Energy, Enterprise Systems, Environment and others. While majority of the awards were won by startups based in Bangalore, Mumbai and Delhi NCR, this year there were many startups that are based outside these traditional startup regions

Published on: Sunday, January 16, 2022, 09:52 PM IST