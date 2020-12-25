Indore: Boat used to change 33KV power line over Narmada river by West Discom

Indore:

In a challenging task, employees of Madhya Pradesh Western Region Power Distribution Company on Friday replaced electricity lines over Narmada river with help from a boat in a short span of time.

The replacement was necessitated ​after the ​33 KV line connecting Barwah​a​ and Punasa area ​got ruptured.

​The operation led by Khargone superintendent engineer DK Gathe and Barwah​a​ executive engineer Saurabh Sahu was undertaken on Friday. ​Two tractors on either side of the river, a boat and around 60 employees were pressed into the task, and the 33 KV line was changed. From this feeder, electricity ​is ​​distributed in about 100 villages of Khandwa and Khargone districts.