Indore: Boat used to change 33KV power line over Narmada river by West Discom

Indore:
In a challenging task, employees of Madhya Pradesh Western Region Power Distribution Company on Friday replaced electricity lines over Narmada river with help from a boat in a short span of time.
The replacement was necessitated after the 33 KV line connecting Barwaha and Punasa area got ruptured.
The operation led by Khargone superintendent engineer DK Gathe and Barwaha executive engineer Saurabh Sahu was undertaken on Friday. Two tractors on either side of the river, a boat and around 60 employees were pressed into the task, and the 33 KV line was changed. From this feeder, electricity is distributed in about 100 villages of Khandwa and Khargone districts.
