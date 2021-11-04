Indore: Block level farmers' advisory committee holds meeting

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A meeting of the Block Level Farmers' Advisory Committee was organised in the office of senior agriculture development officer, under Agricultural Training and Management Agency (ATMA).

Project director of ATMA Shirley Thomas informed about the activities and innovations being done under the ATMA scheme. She appealed to all the committee members to adopt innovative activities and spread them among the farmers. She also urged all the members to form new groups, so that farmers can get higher prices on selling their produce.

After this, the detailed information about the schemes run by the Fisheries Department was given to the committee by the District Fisheries Officer Mahesh Pankhede. In the meeting, Veterinary Surgeon Dr Anjali

Singh gave detailed information about the ongoing schemes in the Animal Husbandry Department like cow, buffalo rearing scheme, artificial insemination program etc. Senior Agriculture Development Officer SS Izardar apprised the members of the committee about the ongoing schemes in the department.

In the meeting, all the members of the committee unanimously elected Mukesh Chauhan for the post of

chairman of Block Level Farmers Advisory Committee of village Khudel development block of the district.

The newly elected chairman Chauhan expressed his gratitude to all the members of the committee.

